Kerala crosses one crore in voter enumeration under SIR drive

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has achieved a major milestone in its ongoing voter enumeration exercise, crossing the one-crore mark in the distribution of enumeration forms under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) programme.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rathan U. Kelkar on Tuesday said the achievement, reached within just eight days of the programme's rollout, reflects the efficiency and coordination of election machinery across the state.

"It is a matter of pride that we have completed the distribution of over one crore forms in such a short time. This demonstrates the commitment of field officials and the smooth functioning of the SIR process," he said in a statement on Monday.

The SIR initiative aims to ensure accurate and up-to-date electoral rolls by verifying voter details through door-to-door enumeration and digital validation.

Kelkar clarified that the ongoing preparations for the local self-government elections will not affect the progress of the SIR exercise.

"Both processes are being managed in parallel. The election schedule will not disrupt the SIR operations," he noted.

Incidentally, the SIR is being held at a time when the three political fronts in Kerala are engaged in a fight to the finish in the December 9 and 11 local body polls, which are held under a different voters' list.

The CEO added that the deployment of newly-appointed Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in the coming days is expected to further accelerate the process.

These officers will oversee field verification and ensure that every eligible voter's information is correctly recorded.

Kelkar also urged citizens to make effective use of the Election Commission of India's online platforms for checking and updating their voter information.

"Online facilities offer a convenient and transparent method for voters to verify their details without waiting for physical visits," he said.

The Chief Electoral Office has directed all district officials to maintain momentum in the enumeration drive while ensuring accuracy and inclusivity.