Kerala Doctor Murder Case: Teacher Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

A court in Kerala has sentenced a school teacher to life imprisonment for the shocking murder of a young doctor inside a hospital in May 2023. The verdict was delivered by Additional District and Sessions Judge P N Vinod in Kollam.

The accused, G Sandeep, was found guilty of fatally stabbing Dr Vandana Das multiple times using surgical scissors while she was on duty. The court awarded him a cumulative sentence of 30 years for various offences, after which his life term for murder will begin.

In addition to imprisonment, the court imposed a fine of ₹2.35 lakh on the convict.

Despite the prosecution seeking the death penalty, the court ruled that the case did not meet the “rarest of rare” criteria required for capital punishment. It noted that there remains a possibility of the convict’s reformation, as he expressed remorse during the proceedings.

The judge emphasised that the punishment should balance deterrence with the potential for reform, ordering that the sentences run consecutively to reflect the severity of the crime.

The incident occurred when Sandeep, a teacher by profession, was brought to a taluk hospital for treatment of a leg injury. During treatment, he suddenly turned violent, attacking police personnel and others present before fatally assaulting Dr Das.

Following the verdict, the prosecution indicated plans to appeal for enhancement of the sentence to the death penalty. Meanwhile, the victim’s family expressed mixed emotions, stating that while the judgment brought some relief, they would continue to seek stricter punishment.

Dr Vandana Das, a house surgeon, succumbed to her injuries after being shifted to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. She was the only child of her parents and was undergoing training at the time of the incident.