Kerala fishermen violate TN fishing ban, boat owners summoned

Chennai: Owners of two Kerala-based fishing vessels have been summoned to appear before the Joint Director of Fisheries in Tamil Nadu on Monday, after being charge-sheeted for violating the ongoing fishing ban along the east coast.

The vessels -- a mechanised bottom trawler and a fibre boat -- were intercepted by Tamil Nadu authorities for operating illegally in the sea off Thoothukudi during the ban period.

The Joint Director of Fisheries, who also serves as the adjudicating officer, will oversee further proceedings in the case.

According to fisheries department officials, the boats were caught on Thursday night during a coordinated inspection involving officials from the Fisheries Department, the Fisheries Enforcement Wing, the Coastal Security Group, and local fishermen representatives.

The operation was launched following complaints from local fishermen about banned fishing activities in the region. The inspection team located the two Kerala-registered vessels operating 32 nautical miles off the Thoothukudi coast. Both boats were found carrying a total of 16 fishermen and had onboard a significant haul --1,732 kilograms of fish and 110 kilograms of fishlings.

Notably, the fibre boat was reportedly using illegal light fishing methods, which are strictly prohibited during the ban period.

The authorities seized both vessels and escorted the crew to shore for legal action.

A senior fisheries official confirmed that the catch was subsequently auctioned for approximately Rs 4 lakh.

A formal charge sheet has been filed against the owner of the two boats for violating Tamil Nadu’s fishing regulations. “The fishing ban is in place to protect fish breeding during critical spawning periods. Any violation, especially by vessels from neighbouring states, is taken very seriously, the official said.

The case underscores the ongoing tensions between fishing communities across state borders and the strict enforcement measures being undertaken to ensure compliance with seasonal bans.