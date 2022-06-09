Kerala gold smuggling case: Congress, BJP demand Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation

Thiruvananthapuram, June 9z; Slogans of "smuggler Vijayan quit" rent the air across the state as angry workers of Congress-led UDF and BJP clashed with police on Thursday after gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh revealed that the chief minister and his family were involved in gold and currency smuggling.

The women's wing of the Congress protested before the Secretariat by cooking biryani.

The "biryani" protest is symbolic as Swapna revealed on Tuesday that biryani vessels used to reach Vijayan's official residence from UAE Consular general's house which contained

"metal-like" objects.

Since Swapna made the revelation, Vijayan and the Left have gone into a shell, while the opposition parties, including the BJP, are out in the streets protesting and at some places have had skirmishes with the police.

On Thursday, the youth wing of the CPI-M took out a protest march accusing the Sangh parivar forces of attempting to destabilise a people's government.

Meanwhile, State Police chief Anil Kant said based on a case filed in this revelation, an additional director general of police officer will be lead a probe into the case.

The police registered the case based on a complaint filed by former State Minister K.T.Jaleel against Swapna and seven-time former legislator P.C.George and the charges include criminal conspiracy to incite violence.

Jaleel jokingly told the media that he has not seen or heard about biryani vessels reaching Vijayan's house as to his knowledge, he is not a fan of biriyani, but "I" am a fan of it.

Leader of opposition V.D.Satheesan said someone should advice Vijayan to quit as he has misused his official position.

"None has forgotten his Face book post written in November 2015 asking the then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy to quit after a person with a criminal background alleged of paying him Rs 5 crore. Vijayan then said Chandy is the first accused and see what has come out in the gold smuggling case. Time has caught up with Vijayan now and he is now in the dock and he has no option but to quit," said Satheesan.