Kerala Government Funded Travel Blogger Now Accused Of Pakistan Espionage, RTI Documents Reveal

A travel blogger currently detained on espionage charges had her Kerala tourism trip entirely sponsored by the state government, according to official documents obtained through Right to Information requests. Jyoti Malhotra, who operated the YouTube channel 'Travel with JO', received complete financial support from Kerala's tourism department for her visit as part of an official influencer outreach program.

The RTI disclosure reveals that Malhotra's accommodation, transportation, and complete itinerary costs were covered by Kerala Tourism Department funding. Her participation was part of a structured digital marketing initiative designed to enhance Kerala's online presence as a premier travel destination through social media collaboration.

The 33-year-old content creator from Hisar, Haryana, was among several social media influencers recruited by the tourism department between January 2024 and May 2025. During her state-sponsored visit, she traveled to multiple prominent tourist locations including Kannur, Kozhikode, Kochi, Alappuzha, and Munnar, creating promotional content for these destinations.

One of her most popular videos from the Kerala trip featured her wearing traditional Kerala attire while attending a Theyyam cultural performance in Kannur. The video gained significant traction on social media platforms, fulfilling the tourism department's objective of showcasing Kerala's cultural heritage to broader audiences.

However, Malhotra's travel history has become a central focus of ongoing investigations after her arrest on May 16 from New Aggarsain Extension area. She faces charges under the Official Secrets Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly maintaining contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives.

Investigators discovered that Malhotra had established communication with Ehsan-ur-Rahim, also known as Danish, a Pakistan High Commission staff member, beginning in November 2023. Danish was subsequently expelled from India on May 13 for suspected espionage activities, just days before Malhotra's arrest.

Police sources indicate that Pakistani intelligence agencies were actively attempting to recruit Malhotra as an intelligence asset. Her extensive travel history, including multiple visits to Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Thailand, has provided investigators with crucial evidence about her international connections and activities.

Despite the serious charges, Hisar Police have not uncovered evidence suggesting Malhotra had access to sensitive defense or military information. However, law enforcement maintains that she knowingly engaged with individuals connected to Pakistani intelligence services.

Malhotra's YouTube channel, featuring over 480 videos from various countries, documented her extensive international travel experiences. This digital footprint has become valuable evidence in understanding her movements and potential intelligence gathering activities.

The case represents part of a broader investigation into a suspected espionage network targeting Indian content creators and social media influencers. Authorities have arrested 12 individuals across Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh in connection with this coordinated intelligence operation.

A Hisar court extended Malhotra's judicial custody on June 23 for an additional two weeks, with the next hearing scheduled for July 7. Her initial bail application was rejected by judicial magistrate Sunil Kumar on June 12, prompting her legal team to prepare an appeal to the district sessions court.

Her lawyer, Kumar Mukesh, described the custody extensions as routine procedure until regular bail can be secured. Malhotra has remained in judicial custody since May 26, with successive extensions on June 9 and June 23.

The revelation that a suspected foreign agent received government funding for promotional activities raises questions about vetting procedures for influencer partnerships. The case highlights potential security vulnerabilities in government-sponsored digital marketing initiatives and the need for enhanced background checks on social media collaborators.

As investigations continue, the case demonstrates the evolving nature of espionage in the digital age, where social media influencers and content creators may become targets for foreign intelligence recruitment. The intersection of travel blogging, government partnerships, and national security concerns reflects contemporary challenges in maintaining information security while promoting tourism through digital channels.