Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar and Union Minister Suresh Gopi joined the ceremony virtually

Varanasi, November 8 - Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Varanasi Railway Station on Saturday. The Varanasi–Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express was flagged off in person, while the Delhi–Ferozepur, Lucknow–Saharanpur, and Ernakulam–Bengaluru trains were flagged off virtually.

Present on the occasion were Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Union Ministers Suresh Gopi and George Kurien from Ernakulam, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu from Ferozepur, and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak from Lucknow.

Beginning his address in Bhojpuri, the Prime Minister greeted the people of Kashi, saying, “My salutations to all the family members of Kashi in this sacred city of Baba Vishwanath. After Dev Deepawali, I extend my best wishes to everyone on Kashi’s festival of development.”

Highlighting the importance of infrastructure, PM Modi said, “Robust infrastructure has been the foundation of every developed nation, and India is moving swiftly on the same path. With the expansion of railway networks, roads, and new systems, a new chapter of growth is being written across the country.”

The Prime Minister informed that over 160 Vande Bharat trains are now operational across India, symbolizing the nation’s engineering excellence and self-reliance. “Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat, and Amrit Bharat trains are laying the foundation for the next generation of Indian Railways. Built by Indians for Indians, Vande Bharat is a matter of national pride,” he said.

PM Modi added that pilgrimages in India are not merely religious journeys but a tradition that connects the nation's soul. He noted that holy destinations like Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Haridwar, Chitrakoot, and Kurukshetra are now linked through the Vande Bharat network, creating a confluence of faith and development.

He further stated that pilgrimage and tourism have significantly boosted economic activity in Uttar Pradesh over the past decade. “Last year, 11 crore devotees visited Baba Vishwanath, and after the construction of the Ram Temple, over 6 crore devotees have visited Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. This has generated thousands of crores in revenue and created employment opportunities for lakhs of people,” he said.

PM Modi emphasized that Kashi is fast emerging as the health capital of Purvanchal. Earlier, patients had to travel to Mumbai for treatment, but today, modern hospitals, cancer centers, Ayushman Bharat, and Jan Aushadhi Kendras are offering advanced healthcare within the city. “Living in Kashi, visiting Kashi, and experiencing Kashi has now become truly special,” he remarked.

He also pointed out that several major projects, including roads, gas pipelines, stadiums, and ropeways, are progressing rapidly across the city.

Recognizing the creativity of Kashi’s youth, the Prime Minister lauded the children who presented poems and paintings on “Viksit Bharat” during the event. “As the MP from Kashi, I am proud of the immense talent of our children. I wish to organize a poetry conference for them in Kashi and showcase their talent across the country,” he said.

Concluding his address, PM Modi reaffirmed Kashi’s pivotal role in shaping a Viksit Bharat. “We must preserve the energy and momentum of Kashi to realize the dream of a grand and prosperous city,” he said.