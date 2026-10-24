Kerala Governor’s kitchen row: Lok Bhavan clarifies food restriction

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Lok Bhavan denied reports that non-vegetarian food had been banned at the official residence of Kerala Governor Om Prakash Mathur.

It clarified that the restriction applied only to the kitchen preparing food for the Governor, who is a strict vegetarian.

There was no restriction on the food choices of Lok Bhavan employees or other people, officials said.

They were free to bring and eat food of their choice.

The clarification came amid a political controversy over reports that Mathur had directed that non-vegetarian food should not be cooked or served at the Governor's residence.

The reports had drawn sharp criticism from both the ruling Congress and the opposition CPI-M.

Leaders of both parties accused the Governor of attempting to implement the Sangh Parivar's agenda.

AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal had said the decision had gone too far.

He argued that the Governor could not impose his personal food preferences on others.

Venugopal said Kerala had a diverse food culture and that people had the freedom to eat what they wanted.

He said attempts to restrict the traditional food habits of Malayalis amounted to an infringement of constitutional rights.

A person holding a constitutional office should not impose personal dietary preferences on others, he added.

Venugopal also alleged that the move was part of the Sangh Parivar's communal agenda and an attack on individual freedom.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala also criticised attempts to dictate people's food choices.

He said the freedom to decide what to eat, what to wear and which language to speak was part of individual liberty.

CPI-M state secretary M.V. Govindan had also accused the Sangh Parivar of trying to turn food into a communal issue.

He said everyone in a democratic country had the right to choose their food habits.

The controversy erupted soon after Mathur was sworn in as Kerala's 29th Governor.



