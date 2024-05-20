  • Menu
Kerala HC confirms death sentence of migrant labour for rape and murder of young law student

Kerala High Court
Kerala High Court

Highlights

The Kerala High Court on Monday confirmed the death sentence on Mohammed Ameer-Ul Islam, a migrant labourer from Assam for the rape and murder of a law student in the Perumbavoor area.

It was a division bench of the Court that confirmed the death penalty in the case which had no eyewitnesses and the probe team proved the case based on the scientific evidence.

The victim was found murdered at her small dilapidated house at Perumbavoor on April 28, 2016. Her body was inflicted with 38 injuries.

It was the tip given by another migrant labourer from Assam which led to the arrest of Mohammed Ameer-Ul Islam (25) from Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu on June 16, 2016.

The now retired top police official B.Sandhya who headed the probe said it was a complex case and all the evidence was correctly put in place.

