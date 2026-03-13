Kerala HC declines to interfere in Sabarimala gold theft probe; defers plea on CBI probe

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday made it clear that it will not interfere in the ongoing investigation into the alleged gold theft linked to Sabarimala Temple, observing that a competent officer is handling the investigation under judicial supervision.

The observation came when the court considered a petition seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the incident, popularly referred to as the Sabarimala gold theft case.

A Devaswom Bench of the High Court said the investigation is being carried out by “one of the best investigating officers in the state,” and therefore, there is no reason at present for the court to intervene or order a Central agency probe.

The Bench also clarified that certain observations made by the trial court while granting bail to the accused cannot be the sole basis for transferring the investigation to another agency.

Such remarks, the court indicated, do not automatically warrant judicial interference in an ongoing probe.

The High Court further noted that the investigation is already proceeding under its oversight, adding that the judiciary would step in only if compelling circumstances arise. Importantly, the Bench underlined that courts cannot be guided by general public perception or speculation surrounding a case.

The judiciary, it said, must rely strictly on the materials placed on record and the progress of the investigation rather than the narrative evolving in the public domain.

The petition seeking a CBI investigation has been posted for further consideration after one week, giving the court time to review the progress of the ongoing probe.

The alleged gold theft connected to Sabarimala has drawn considerable public attention in recent weeks, with demands emerging from certain quarters for a Central agency probe.

However, with the High Court indicating its reluctance to intervene at this stage, the investigation will continue under the present arrangement.

Of the 13 accused in the two SIT charge sheets, nine of them have so far managed to get bail.



