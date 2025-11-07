Kerala HC orders ban on chemical kumkum, plastic shampoo sachets at Sabarimala

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to take immediate steps to ban the sale of chemical kumkum at Sabarimala, citing concerns over environmental degradation during the annual pilgrimage season, all set to begin on November 17.

A division bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan and K.V. Jayakumar issued the directive while hearing a suo motu case based on a report by the Special Commissioner on facilities for pilgrims at 'edathavalams' (resting places) during the Mandalam–Makaravilakku season of 2025–26.

The court noted that its earlier order on October 16 had directed the TDB, the Indian Railways, and the District Tourism Promotion Council, Kottayam, to maintain hygiene, sanitation, food, and drinking water facilities at these resting centres.

It had also expressed concern over pilgrims using shampoos in plastic sachets and discarding them near streams in Erumeli, causing pollution.

The court had then instructed the Kottayam district administration to enforce a ban on plastic sachets in the area.

When the case was reviewed on Friday, counsel for the Erumeli Grama Panchayat informed the Bench that shampoo sachets and other waste continued to be dumped in the Valiyathodu stream.

The counsel pointed out that chemical-based kumkum used during the pettathullal ritual was one of the causes of pollution, as participants use detergents and shampoos to wash it off later.

Taking note of the submission, the Bench ordered an express prohibition on the sale of shampoo sachets and chemical kumkum at Pamba and Sannidhanam.

The court also directed the TDB to explore placing nets or check dams across the stream to prevent waste accumulation.

The Cochin and Guruvayur Devaswom Boards, along with the Chengannur Municipality, informed the court that steps were being taken to comply with earlier orders.

Recording the submissions, the court posted the matter for further hearing next week.