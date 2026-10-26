Kerala HC stays order to lodge FIR against former CM Vijayan, kin in CMRL case

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday stayed a single judge order directing the registration of an FIR against former Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his kin in the alleged CMRL bribery case.

A bench of Justices K Natarajan and Johnson John also kept in abeyance the FIRs registered by the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) and the further probe by the agency in the case till further orders in the appeals filed by Vijayan and others against the single judge order.

The bench also admitted their appeals against the single-judge order, saying the matter requires detailed consideration and listed the matter for hearing after four weeks.