Kerala Healthcare Worker's Homecoming Dreams Shattered In Fatal Ahmedabad Air Disaster

Ranjitha Gopakumar, a 39-year-old healthcare professional from Thiruvalla in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, tragically lost her life in the devastating Air India plane crash that occurred in Ahmedabad on Thursday. She was among the 241 passengers and crew members who perished when the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff.

The mother of two had been working as a nurse in the United Kingdom and had returned to India merely four days before the fatal flight. Her homecoming was part of a carefully planned transition to permanently relocate back to her homeland and reunite with her family.

Ranjitha had harbored ambitious plans to abandon her overseas career and resume her government service position in Kerala's healthcare system. She had originally taken leave from the Kerala government health service to pursue enhanced career opportunities abroad, having previously worked in Salalah, Oman, before relocating to the United Kingdom.

Her primary motivation for returning centered on creating a more secure and stable environment for her loved ones. She was actively involved in finalizing construction of a new family residence and planned to bring her children and elderly mother into this improved living situation.

The tragic loss has devastated Ranjitha's immediate family, including her mother Thulassykuttiyamma, her 15-year-old son Indhuchoodan who is currently in Class 10, and her 12-year-old daughter Ithika, a Class 7 student. She also leaves behind two brothers who are now mourning their sister's untimely death.

On the day of the accident, Ranjitha had traveled from Chennai to Ahmedabad via connecting flight, intending to continue her journey to the United Kingdom to collect her employment release documentation before making her permanent return to India.

A family member close to Ranjitha reflected on her final departure, noting her optimistic state of mind and numerous future plans. "She departed with happiness and hope. There were countless plans and so many dreams," the relative shared, highlighting the profound loss felt by those who knew her.

The news of the aviation disaster has sent shockwaves through Ranjitha's hometown community. Neighbors, friends, and extended family members have gathered at the family residence to offer their condolences and provide silent support during this difficult period.

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which was bound for London, crashed directly into a medical college hostel building within moments of takeoff on Thursday. The impact triggered a massive fire, creating what aviation experts are calling one of the most catastrophic air disasters in recent history.

Official reports confirm that at least 265 individuals lost their lives in this tragedy, making it a devastating blow to families across multiple countries and communities.