Kerala High Court Flags Concerns Over Sunburn Music Festival In Landslide-Hit Wayanad

The Kerala High Court has voiced serious concerns over the upcoming Sunburn music festival scheduled for New Year’s Eve in Wayanad, a district recently affected by landslides. Labeling it “a potential disaster in the making,” the court highlighted the risks of hosting such a large-scale event in the fragile region.

During Wednesday’s proceedings, the court remarked, “Barely out of one disaster, now plunging into another disaster,” and sought a detailed report from the Advocate General on the event's logistics and permissions.

The festival, organized by Boche Bhumiputra Private Limited, owned by businessman Boby Chemmanur, has been criticized by local residents who allege illegal constructions at the event venue. Complaints submitted to the District Disaster Management Authority and the District Collector raise alarms about safety and legality.

Promotional materials indicate over 10,000 tickets have been sold, with an expected crowd of 20,000 attendees. Concerns have also been raised over provisions for parking thousands of vehicles and large-scale catering.

The court’s intervention follows Wayanad’s recent struggles with heavy rains and landslides, heightening fears about the district’s capacity to manage such an influx. Further updates are awaited as the Advocate General submits the comprehensive report requested by the court.