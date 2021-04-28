Kerala High Court issues notice to Centre on vax policy

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday refused to stay the implementation of the Centre's new vaccination policy whereby all persons aged above 18 will be eligible for novel coronavirus vaccination from May 1. A division bench of Justices Ashok Menon and Murali Purushothaman was hearing pleas filed by All India Lawyers Union state secretary CP Pramod and Deputy Leader of Opposition MK Muneer challenging this policy. Arguing that the Centre should procure vaccines for the entire population, Pramod opined that the differential pricing by vaccine manufacturers is "unconstitutional".

On the other hand, Muneer asserted that this policy violates Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution as well as the National Disaster Management Act and National Disaster Management Plan. He sought a direction to the Centre for taking over the inoculation programme and prescribe a uniform price for Covid-19 vaccines for both the Union and State governments.

While a notice was issued to the Centre, NDMA, Kerala government, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech, the bench clarified that it would not pass any order as the apex court is also seized of the matter. The pleas will now be heard in the first week of May.