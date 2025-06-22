Kerala High Court Orders Rs 6 Crore Deposit T Release Sister Ship Of Sunken Vessel

The Kerala High Court has issued a directive preventing the release of a sister vessel belonging to the same shipping company as the sunken Liberian-flagged MSC Elsa 3, unless a security deposit of Rs 6 crore is provided to port authorities.

This judicial order stems from a legal petition filed by six cashew importing companies who assert their cargo was aboard the MSC Elsa 3 when it went down near Kerala's coastline on May 25. The court stipulated that the sister vessel can only be released upon verification of the required deposit payment.

Legal representative Joy Thattil, representing the affected importers, informed the court that proceedings would resume at 1:45 PM, with the shipping company expected to present evidence of deposit payment during the hearing.

Law enforcement authorities have initiated criminal proceedings against the vessel's ownership, captain, and crew members for reckless navigation practices. The container ship, which carried dangerous and flammable materials, sank in waters near Alappuzha district. Police filed charges on June 11 at Fort Kochi Coastal station under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, covering negligent navigation, mishandling of hazardous substances, and obstructing public waterways.

The criminal complaint, lodged by Alappuzha resident C Shamji, alleges that improper vessel management led to the sinking and subsequent environmental damage. Authorities claim the negligent handling of dangerous materials has severely impacted marine ecosystems and devastated local fishing communities, causing financial losses reaching hundreds of thousands of rupees.

Defense Ministry records indicate MSC Elsa 3 was transporting 640 containers at the time of sinking, including 13 containing hazardous materials and 12 loaded with calcium carbide. The vessel also carried 84.44 metric tons of diesel fuel and 367.1 metric tons of furnace oil.

Recognizing the severity of the incident, Kerala's state government officially classified the MSC Elsa 3 wreckage as a state-specific disaster on May 29, citing significant environmental, social, and economic consequences. The Liberian-registered vessel capsized and sank in Arabian Sea waters approximately 14.6 nautical miles from Kerala's shore.

Since the maritime disaster, numerous containers have washed ashore across multiple coastal districts including Alappuzha, Kollam, and Ernakulam. Government officials have expressed grave concerns about potential oil contamination and the dispersal of hazardous cargo debris throughout the affected marine environment.

The court's decision to hold the sister vessel reflects the serious nature of the environmental and commercial damages caused by the sinking, ensuring compensation mechanisms remain available for affected parties while investigations continue.