Kerala Karunya Plus KN-599 Lottery Results Today: First Prize ₹1 Crore Announced
Kerala Karunya Plus KN-599 lottery results are out. The first prize of ₹1 crore goes to PH 465954.
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-599.
The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, on Thursday at 3 pm.
The first prize is ₹1 crore, with a 30% tax.
First Prize – ₹1 crore
PH 465954
(Consolation prize: ₹5,000 for all other series)
Second Prize – ₹30 lakh
PF 263807
Third Prize – ₹5 lakh
PH 246618
Fourth Prize – ₹5,000
1834, 2003, 2317, 4139, 4913, 5210, 5212, 5369, 5615,
6183, 7109, 7151, 7393, 7609, 7975, 9095, 9343, 9427, 9577
Fifth Prize – ₹2,000
0799, 1734, 1986, 2343, 5414, 7304