News

Kerala Karunya Plus KN-599 Lottery Results Today: First Prize ₹1 Crore Announced

  • Created On:  28 Nov 2025 5:49 PM IST
Kerala Karunya Plus KN-599 lottery results are out. The first prize of ₹1 crore goes to PH 465954.

The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-599.

The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, on Thursday at 3 pm.

The first prize is ₹1 crore, with a 30% tax.

First Prize – ₹1 crore

PH 465954

(Consolation prize: ₹5,000 for all other series)

Second Prize – ₹30 lakh

PF 263807

Third Prize – ₹5 lakh

PH 246618

Fourth Prize – ₹5,000

1834, 2003, 2317, 4139, 4913, 5210, 5212, 5369, 5615,

6183, 7109, 7151, 7393, 7609, 7975, 9095, 9343, 9427, 9577

Fifth Prize – ₹2,000

0799, 1734, 1986, 2343, 5414, 7304

