  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Kerala Lottery Result: Bhagyathara BT-20 Winners – Who Won ₹1 Crore?

Kerala Lottery Result: Bhagyathara BT-20 Winners – Who Won ₹1 Crore?
x

Kerala Lottery Result: Bhagyathara BT-20 Winners – Who Won ₹1 Crore?

Highlights

Kerala Bhagyathara BT-20 lottery results are out! BV 325688 wins ₹1 crore, BR 921436 bags ₹30 lakh, and BT 253598 takes ₹5 lakh. Check the full winners list and prize details now.

The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Bhagyathara BT-20 lottery draw held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram at 3 PM on Monday.

The first prize of ₹1 crore was won by ticket BV 325688 (with 30% tax deduction), the second prize of ₹30 lakh went to ticket BR 921436, and the third prize of ₹5 lakh was won by ticket BT 253598, along with a consolation prize of ₹5,000 for tickets in all other series.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick