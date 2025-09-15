Kerala Lottery Result: Bhagyathara BT-20 Winners – Who Won ₹1 Crore?

The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Bhagyathara BT-20 lottery draw held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram at 3 PM on Monday.

The first prize of ₹1 crore was won by ticket BV 325688 (with 30% tax deduction), the second prize of ₹30 lakh went to ticket BR 921436, and the third prize of ₹5 lakh was won by ticket BT 253598, along with a consolation prize of ₹5,000 for tickets in all other series.