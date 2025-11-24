Kerala Lottery Result Today: Bhagyathara BT-30 Winners List, First Prize ₹1 Crore

The Kerala Lottery Department has published the Bhagyathara BT-30 results.

The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Monday.

Main Prizes

1st Prize – ₹1 crore (after 30% tax)

BU 142769

Other series get ₹5,000 as consolation prize

2nd Prize – ₹30 lakh

BW 334420

3rd Prize – ₹5 lakh

BT 272142

Other Prize Numbers

4th Prize – ₹5,000

1113, 1790, 1794, 3033, 4080, 4357, 4506, 4645, 4807,

4960, 5825, 5830, 6097, 6647, 6984, 7386, 7959, 8015, 9787

5th Prize – ₹2,000

1044, 1777, 2804, 4304, 6050, 7712

6th Prize – ₹1,000

0115, 0759, 0779, 1929, 1934, 2073, 3145, 3375, 4125,

4180, 4251, 4364, 4595, 4889, 5781, 6149, 6209, 7260,

7730, 7888, 8043, 8061, 8684, 8793, 9982