Kerala, Malayali woman Coast Guard officer conferred Tatrakshak medal

Comdt Indu P. Nair, Regional Law Officer at the Indian Coast Guard’s Eastern Regional Headquarters in Chennai and a native of Thiruvananthapuram, has been awarded the prestigious Tatrakshak Medal by the President of India in recognition of her distinguished and meritorious service spanning over 22 years.

A law graduate from the Government Law College, Thrissur, Comdt Indu has played a pivotal role in strengthening the legal and operational framework of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

One of her most significant contributions was her instrumental involvement in the promulgation of a Government of India Gazette notification empowering the Coast Guard to conduct VBSS (Visit, Board, Search and Seizure) operations for effective enforcement of maritime law—an authority critical to safeguarding India’s maritime interests.

Her comprehensive legal analysis of six key shipping-related legislative Bills, along with comparative studies of Coast Guard legislation across various countries, helped shape crucial policy and operational implementations within the service.

These interventions have had a lasting impact on maritime governance and law enforcement capabilities.

Over the last three years, Comdt Indu ensured the systematic disposal of nearly 75 per cent of long-pending court cases, with outcomes largely in favour of the organisation.

Her efforts have also resulted in substantial fiscal savings, amounting to Rs 15.5 crore, for the government exchequer.

In another notable achievement, she successfully secured the absolution of eight Coast Guard personnel from criminal liability arising out of actions performed in the lawful discharge of their official duties.

Through timely and astute legal intervention, she has repeatedly averted potentially adverse interim court orders, thereby safeguarding the interests of the Coast Guard and the Government of India.

Comdt Indu is married to Lt Col Salesh Somaraj, who commands an NCC unit in Chennai.

The couple has two children, Nandana and Ashwath.

The family is settled in Thiruvananthapuram.