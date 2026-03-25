Kerala: Misogyny row heats up Kayamkulam poll battle​

Alappuzha: The political contest in Kayamkulam has taken a sharp turn, with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) escalating its attack over alleged misogynistic remarks against CPI-M candidate and two-time sitting legislator U. Prathibha, turning the issue into a key campaign flashpoint.​

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led the charge, condemning the remarks made by local UDF convenor A. Irshad as a sign of “the collapse of political culture.” ​

He said that attacking a woman with derogatory words merely because she is a public servant reflects a deeper moral decline in public discourse.​

In a strongly worded statement, Vijayan accused the right wing of resorting to “personal assassination” as it is unable to politically counter the development initiatives and people-centric interventions carried out by Prathibha.​

He further targeted the opposition leadership, stating that those who repeatedly proclaim “with her” are exposing their hypocrisy by adopting a contrary stance when faced with such misogynistic behaviour.​

He added that this is not an attack targeting just one person, but an insult to all women working in the public sphere, revealing a regressive mindset that refuses to recognise women as individuals with dignity.​

Vijayan also alleged that the UDF is under the mistaken belief that it can secure votes by insulting women rather than engaging on issues of governance and development, asserting that Kerala has always stood by the Left’s position of protecting the dignity and rights of women.​

The controversy stems from remarks Irshad made at a UDF election convention about candidate M. Liju. ​

In the course of his speech, he targeted Prathibha with comments that the CPI(M) described as deeply offensive and misogynistic.​

Facing backlash, Irshad expressed regret, stating that his remarks were being misinterpreted on social media and that he did not intend to make anti-women statements. ​

Liju too distanced himself from the controversy, saying personal attacks are not in line with his or the UDF’s political style.​

With both fronts digging in, the row has added a sharp edge to the Kayamkulam contest, underscoring how issues of gender, political culture, and campaign ethics are increasingly shaping Kerala’s electoral narrative.​



