Kerala: No suspicion in Kochi drone filming by US nationals, says police ​

Kochi: The police on Tuesday said they are under the impression that there is nothing suspicious in the incident in Kochi where visuals of a naval base were captured by foreigners using a drone.​

The individuals, first detained and later let off at Fort Kochi, are American citizens Katie Michelle Phelps and Christopher. A case was registered against them for filming visuals of the naval base INS Dronacharya and the Coast Guard headquarters.​

During questioning, the foreigners stated that they are YouTubers and that they have their own channel. The police are conducting a detailed examination of these claims.​

The incident had initially triggered security concerns given the sensitivity of defence installations along Kerala’s coastline. ​

Filming or photographing such facilities without prior clearance is a violation of established security protocols, prompting swift action from local authorities.​

The duo was taken into custody for questioning soon after the drone activity was brought to light. Police sources indicated that preliminary verification of their statements and digital records has not revealed any links to suspicious networks or activities. ​

Officials stressed that the investigation is still ongoing, with detailed scrutiny of the footage captured, the drone used, and the couple’s travel history. ​

Authorities are also examining their online presence to corroborate their claim of being content creators.​

Investigators are verifying whether similar footage has been recorded elsewhere and if any sensitive visuals were uploaded or shared. ​

While the immediate threat perception has been ruled out, officials said, due process will be followed before a final decision is taken on the case.​

Legal provisions regarding unauthorised aerial filming, particularly near strategic locations, remain stringent and may still attract penalties depending on the findings.​

The episode has once again highlighted the growing challenges posed by the widespread use of drones by tourists and vloggers. ​

Security agencies have reiterated the need for greater awareness and strict compliance with regulations, especially in areas of national importance.​



