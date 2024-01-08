Live
Kerala Police Detain Students For Pro-Palestine Posters Outside Starbucks
- In a recent incident, Kerala Police arrested six students from Farook College for placing pro-Palestine posters outside a Starbucks outlet in Kozhikode.
- The students, associated with the Fraternity Movement, were charged under specific sections of the IPC but later released on bail.
On January 4, a noteworthy incident unfolded in the Kozhikode district of Kerala, where six students hailing from Farook College were arrested by the Kerala Police. Their alleged offense was the placement of pro-Palestine posters outside a Starbucks outlet in the area. The posters carried messages advocating the cause of a free Palestine and raised awareness with a warning that the contents might contribute to supporting genocide.
After receiving a complaint from the staff at the Starbucks outlet, a case was registered against the students under specific sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), namely sections 427, 448, and 153. These sections pertain to charges related to mischief, house trespass, and promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.
Subsequently, the legal proceedings led to the release of the students on bail, allowing them to be temporarily free from custody. The incident has garnered attention due to its connection with the ongoing global discourse on the Israel-Palestine conflict, as reflected in the nature of the posters.
It's notable that the individuals involved in this incident are said to be affiliated with the Fraternity Movement, which serves as the student wing of the Welfare Party of India. This affiliation adds a political dimension to the event, suggesting that the students might have been motivated by political or ideological considerations in their expression of solidarity with Palestine.