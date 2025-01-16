  • Menu
Kerala Police Exhume Self-Proclaimed Godman's Body From Concrete Tomb After Family Claims 'Blissful Death'

Kerala Police Exhume Self-Proclaimed Godmans Body From Concrete Tomb After Family Claims Blissful Death
Highlights

  • Police investigate unusual burial of Gopan Swami after family entombed him in concrete chamber, claiming he achieved 'samadhi maranam'.
  • High Court allows exhumation despite family's opposition.

In a peculiar case from Kerala, police officials conducted an early morning operation to exhume the body of Gopan Swami, a self-proclaimed spiritual leader, who had been encased in a concrete chamber by his family following what they termed a 'blissful death' or 'samadhi maranam'.

The exhumation revealed the body positioned in a meditation posture, surrounded by religious offerings up to chest level. After recovery, authorities transferred the remains to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College for autopsy.

The incident gained public attention when Gopan's sons posted notices around their neighborhood on January 9, announcing their father's achievement of 'samadhi'. They claimed he had passed away in meditation near his self-built temple in Neyyattinkara, deliberately choosing to die in solitude. The family conducted private funeral rites before making the death public.

The secretive nature of the burial sparked community protests, leading to police involvement and a case being registered. Despite the family's resistance to officials' attempts to examine the tomb, the Kerala High Court ultimately permitted the exhumation to proceed, overruling their objections.

The police maintained strict security during the operation, restricting access to authorized personnel only. This unusual case highlights the intersection of religious beliefs and legal requirements surrounding death and burial practices.

