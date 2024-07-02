Kerala Police reopens 15-year-old case of missing woman, four taken into custody

Live
The Kerala Police, following the receipt of an anonymous letter revealing crucial information about the case of a married woman from the Alappuzha district who went missing 15 years back, have reopened the case and took four people into custody on Tuesday.
Kala, 20, went missing from Mannar 15 years back and a missing person case was registered. However, despite efforts by the police, nothing came out and her husband Anil later remarried.
The case came up again when the local police received an anonymous letter last month with information about Kala's disappearance.
On Tuesday, four relatives of Anil were taken into custody and in the evening, the police arrived at Anil’s house and opened a septic tank for checking. It is being emptied out under police supervision to find out if any human remains are there. Meanwhile, Anil, who is presently working in Israel, has been asked by the police probe team to return.