Kerala polls: Tripura CM Saha to address BJP rallies in Kalpetta, Dharmadam

Agartala/Thiruvananthapuram: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha is set to address two major election rallies in Kerala on Thursday as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign for the state's upcoming 140-member Assembly elections.

According to BJP sources in Agartala, Saha departed for Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon and reached Kannur on Thursday morning. Later in the day, he will address an election convention at Chandragiri Auditorium in support of BJP candidate Prasanth Malavayal, who is contesting from the Kalpetta Assembly constituency.

Continuing his campaign tour, the Chief Minister will address another election convention at Town Junction in the Dharmadam Assembly constituency in support of BJP candidate K. Renith.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is seeking re-election from this very constituency. “This visit marks a significant push by the BJP leadership to energise party workers and connect with voters in these key constituencies in Kerala,” a BJP leader in Agartala said.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is contesting all 140 Assembly seats in Kerala, with polling scheduled for April 9. The BJP itself is fielding candidates in 99 constituencies, while its allies are contesting the remaining seats.

The party had opened its account in Kerala in the 2016 Assembly elections by winning the Nemom constituency in Thiruvananthapuram district. However, it lost the seat in the 2021 Assembly elections. In the 2021 polls, the BJP secured second place in nine constituencies, indicating pockets of growing support.

After concluding his campaign in Kerala, CM Saha is expected to return to Agartala on Friday to spearhead the BJP’s campaign for the upcoming elections to the 30-member Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and the by-election to the Dharmanagar Assembly seat in North Tripura district.

The TTAADC elections are scheduled for April 12, while the Dharmanagar Assembly by-election will be held on April 9.

Earlier, Chief Minister Saha, along with several senior BJP leaders from Tripura, including state party president Rajib Bhattacharjee, also participated in the campaign for the West Bengal Assembly elections. Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be conducted in two phases -- April 23 for 152 seats and April 29 for the remaining 142 seats.



