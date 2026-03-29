Kerala polls: UDF candidate Radhakrishnan accuses Left govt of 'partiality', 'corruption'

Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan on Sunday attacked the CPI-M-led Left government in poll-bound Kerala, accusing it of indulging in "partiality" and "corruption".

Kerala is scheduled to vote in the April 9 Assembly election.

Speaking to IANS, Radhakrishnan said: "They (Left government) have institutionalised corruption. We need a clean government. Their work is to make progress for party cadres, and only those cadres who are close to people in power. This means they neglected their party, neglected the state as a whole, and the public was not at all their priority."

Flagging migration as an issue in the state, he said: "Kerala is sensitive in education, but there is no option for people to get a decent job here after completing their education. All these jobs were reserved for party cadres only. Backdoor appointments are happening. So it is very difficult for people to get a good job."

"We can't see an impartial government. People want an impartial government," he added.

Radhakrishnan further accused the government of "siding with one side" in criminal cases.

"We have been suffering for the last 10 years. The Left government is either overacting or sometimes not acting at all. Whenever there is a criminal case, they will take one side and will try to finish the opposite side. It is a regular thing here," he asserted.

Moreover, he went on to say that in Kerala, "development is for showcase, not for public".

"Kerala suffered floods, but proper treatment was not done by the government. There was land erosion in Wayanad. They had promised that they would construct houses for all those affected. But unfortunately, that construction is among the half-done items. People are fed up with the situation."

The UDF candidate expressed his faith in women voters. "Womenfolk are supporting the UDF because we are peace-loving people. Women voted for us in the Panchayat elections."

Radhakrishnan also noted that the BJP-led NDA is attempting to make inroads in Kerala politics but predicted the UDF's victory in the upcoming election. "By seeing all the developments in our field, I can assure that we will be getting more than 100 seats in this election."