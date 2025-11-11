Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-493 Lottery Result Today: First Prize ₹1 Crore Announced
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the Sthree Sakthi SS-493 results. The first prize is ₹1 crore, followed by ₹30 lakh and ₹5 lakh
The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram at 3 PM on Tuesday.
The first prize is ₹1 crore.
The second prize is ₹30 lakh.
The third prize is ₹5 lakh.
Winning Numbers
1st Prize: SU 538938
2nd Prize: SN 458556
3rd Prize: SY 131299
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 for other series.
4th Prize (₹5,000): 1729, 2088, 2345, 2349, 2360, 2762, 3206, 3283, 3429, 3866, 4067, 4097, 5355, 5445, 6043, 6566, 6836, 8303, 9966
5th Prize (₹2,000): 1398, 1826, 2371, 3143, 4006, 8368
How to Claim
Winners must check their ticket numbers in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Prizes can be claimed within 30 days.
First and second prize winners must go to the Director of State Lotteries or approved banks.
They must show a valid ID, like Aadhaar or PAN card.