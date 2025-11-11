  1. Home
Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-493 Lottery Result Today: First Prize ₹1 Crore Announced

  • Updated: by
  • 11 Nov 2025 6:41 PM IST
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the Sthree Sakthi SS-493 results. The first prize is ₹1 crore, followed by ₹30 lakh and ₹5 lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the Sthree Sakthi SS-493 results.

The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram at 3 PM on Tuesday.

The first prize is ₹1 crore.

The second prize is ₹30 lakh.

The third prize is ₹5 lakh.

Winning Numbers

1st Prize: SU 538938

2nd Prize: SN 458556

3rd Prize: SY 131299

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 for other series.

4th Prize (₹5,000): 1729, 2088, 2345, 2349, 2360, 2762, 3206, 3283, 3429, 3866, 4067, 4097, 5355, 5445, 6043, 6566, 6836, 8303, 9966

5th Prize (₹2,000): 1398, 1826, 2371, 3143, 4006, 8368

How to Claim

Winners must check their ticket numbers in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Prizes can be claimed within 30 days.

First and second prize winners must go to the Director of State Lotteries or approved banks.

They must show a valid ID, like Aadhaar or PAN card.

