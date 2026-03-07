‘Kerala Story-2’ not being watched is ‘good news’: Rahul

Idukki (Kerala): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that “it was good news” that the movie ‘Kerala Story-2 Goes Beyond’ was not being widely watched. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha was interacting with students at Marian College in Kuttikkanam.

Responding to a student’s question about movies being used as propaganda, Gandhi shared his views on ‘Kerala Story-2 Goes Beyond’.

“While the good news is that ‘Kerala Story’ seems to be empty, and no one is watching it. It also shows that there are people, a majority of them, who haven’t understood what Kerala is and its traditions and culture,” he said. According to Rahul, movies, television and media have increasingly been “weaponised”. “It is used precisely for that purpose-to vilify people, eliminate them and create divisions in society so that certain people benefit while others are harmed.

India has become very much like that,” he said. He said such developments were extremely damaging for the country, and large amounts of money were being spent on that purpose. Speaking about his personal interests, he said he reads quite a lot on subjects he wants to learn about, but does not watch many movies.

“As hobbies, I like playing chess and doing martial arts. I swim, run and exercise to keep fit,” he said. Rahul said that although he represented Kerala in Parliament for five years, he could not fully understand the state in depth, but had learnt a great deal from the people of Wayanad.