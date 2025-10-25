Kerala Tourism targets global excellence as ministers outline 'Vision 2031' goals

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala’s government has outlined an ambitious roadmap for the state’s tourism sector under “Vision 2031,” with Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Saturday highlighting the immense potential across niche tourism segments.

Speaking at the state-level workshop at Marian College, Kuttikkanam, the minister said the government is implementing projects aimed at creating a major leap in tourism.

“Tourism receives high priority in the State Budget,” Balagopal said, emphasizing opportunities in heli-tourism, health tourism, beach tourism, MICE tourism, destination weddings, cruise tourism, and pilgrimage tourism.

He added that Kerala can offer experiences comparable to global destinations, while air quality and the local environment remain a key advantage.

The minister also highlighted the economic impact of tourism, noting that domestic tourism alone contributes over Rs 5,000 crore and accounts for 12 per cent of the state’s GDP.

“Developing public spaces and infrastructure such as flyovers and better roads in destinations like Munnar and Wayanad will further strengthen the sector. The government’s role is to act as a facilitator for sustainable tourism growth,” he said.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas presented the Vision 2031 policy document, noting that Idukki recorded the highest foreign tourist arrivals post-COVID.

“Kerala has surpassed the national average in attracting international visitors. Munnar, in particular, has achieved record numbers of domestic and foreign tourists,” he said.

He described Vision 2031 as a strategic framework for shaping the future of tourism, urging every citizen to become a brand ambassador for the state.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, presiding over the event, said Kerala has successfully implemented an innovative and globally respected tourism policy.

“Tourism growth has contributed significantly to GDP, and the Vision 2031 seminar will accelerate Idukki’s tourism potential,” he noted.

Tourism Secretary K. Biju presented achievements from the past nine years, while the workshop’s sessions will focus on eight themes, including responsible, inclusive, experiential, and regenerative tourism, policy design, skill development, destination planning, marketing and branding, technology in visitor experience, cultural and heritage tourism, adventure tourism, and investment opportunities.