Kerala Tribal Girl Achieved Her Goal After Overcoming Several Hurdles

Gopika Govind had an air hostess career goal when she was barely 12 years old. But even harboring such a goal needed bravery for a girl from Kannur's Scheduled Tribe (ST) Karimbala tribe. But Gopika sticked to her dream and twelve years later, the 24-year-old ST woman from the Kavunkudi ST colony in Alakkode has made history by becoming the first ST woman to fly as an air hostess in the state.



Soon she'll be working for Air India Express. She can still picture longing to board an aeroplane as it flew over her house. As she approach an aircraft even now, she get excited. As is typical for most tribal females, Gopika, the daughter of P Govindan and Viji, had a largely colourless childhood and adolescence. She had this secret ambition of touching the sky and becoming an air hostess.

When Gopika queried about the course, she was on the verge of giving up all hope. She claimed that t he price was too high and t he costs would be too much for herfamily to handle. She learned of a government programfor the education of ST girls at that time. She inquired, and the Dream Sky Aviation Training Academy in Wayanad offered her the chance to earn a diploma in IATA customer service care. At the time, she was an MSc Chemistry student at SN College in Kannur.

She stated that the state government covered the expense of her course, i.e., 1lakh. Shewasn't required to pay anything. She gave the government and the academy's faculty credit for her success. The government-sponsored ST students' certificate distribution ceremony took place in the assembly on Wednesday. Gopika took a flight to Mumbai after the incident to complete her training with Air India.