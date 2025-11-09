Kerala University professor booked for 'casteist' remarks against research scholar

The Sreekaryam Police have registered a case against Dr C.N. Vijayakumari, Head of the Sanskrit Department and Dean of the Faculty of Oriental Studies at Kerala University’s Kariavattom campus, for allegedly making casteist remarks against a research scholar.

According to police, the case was filed based on a complaint from Vipin Vijayan, a research scholar from Vanchiyoor, who accused the professor of humiliating him by referring to his caste in front of others.

The FIR, registered on November 8, stated that the incident occurred after his PhD open defence held on October 15, when Vijayakumari allegedly refused to sign his thesis report. Vipin later met her again, seeking her signature to complete the final formalities of his doctoral submission. It was during this interaction, he alleged, that the professor made derogatory comments related to his caste in the presence of other teachers and students.

The complaint further claimed that such remarks were not isolated incidents. Vipin alleged that since 2015, when he joined the MPhil programme under her supervision, the professor had repeatedly made disparaging comments about his caste.

The FIR quotes Vijayakumari as having allegedly said that “people from lower castes cannot learn Sanskrit” and that she “would clean her room with water after they entered.”

Police said the professor has been booked under Sections 3(1)(r) and 3(1)(s) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, which deal with intentionally insulting or abusing a member of the SC/ST community by caste name in public view.

Officials confirmed that the offences are non-bailable, and that a detailed probe will be conducted before taking any decision on arrest.

When the controversy first surfaced, Vijayakumari denied making any casteist remarks. She maintained that her refusal to sign the thesis was based purely on academic grounds, alleging that Vipin’s research contained factual errors and instances of plagiarism.

The professor also stated that she had only followed academic protocol and accused the scholar of fabricating charges to malign her reputation. The investigation is currently underway.