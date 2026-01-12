Kerala Unveils Multi-Pronged Strategy to Lead India’s Climate Action Drive

Thiruvananthapuram/Vijayawada: Reaffirming its commitment to play a pivotal role in India’s national movement against climate change, the Government of Kerala has decided to adopt a comprehensive, multi-pronged strategy to accelerate energy efficiency on a saturation basis and aggressively promote renewable energy across the state.

The initiative will involve all key government departments and stakeholders, with a strong focus on deploying cutting-edge energy efficiency (EE) technologies and scaling up renewable energy adoption.

Speaking on the occasion, K.R. Jyothi Lal, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance), Government of Kerala, said the state is keen to collaborate with national agencies such as the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL)—a joint venture of Central PSUs under the Ministry of Power, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, MNRE, and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

“The objective is to make Kerala a national champion in combating climate change while continuing to deliver highly cost-effective and high-quality services to consumers, protecting the interests of future generations and ensuring economic and environmental sustainability,” he said.

As part of this long-term vision, the Government of Kerala has set ambitious targets to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and 100 percent renewable energy by 2040.

In pursuit of sustained economic and energy savings—and to reduce the financial burden on the state exchequer—K.R. Jyothi Lal, along with Minhaj Alam CMD, KSEB

Patil Ajit, Keshv endra Kumar, Secretaries Finance dept. Harshil. R. Meena CEO, ANERT and Hari Kumar Director EMC and KN. Mathew State head, Energy Efficiency, held a high-level meeting with a Delhi-based EESL delegation led by Akhilesh Kumar Dixit, CEO, EESL. The discussions focused on deploying advanced energy efficiency technologies across multiple sectors to meet the state’s climate and energy goals.

Key Initiatives Discussed

1. Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in Government Buildings - Plans to install BESS in government buildings in Thiruvananthapuram by leveraging the existing 18 MW solar infrastructure. Objective: Reduce grid dependency, optimize solar energy utilization, and generate additional revenue.

2. BESS at KSEB Substations Exploration of BESS installations on vacant land near Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) substations to support peak-load management.

3. Statewide LED Street lighting and EV Charging Infrastructure - Deployment of high-efficiency LED streetlights across Kerala and expansion of public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

4. Converting 25,000 Government Buildings into Prosumers - Kerala has approximately 25,000 government buildings, currently spending nearly ₹300 crore annually on electricity.

The proposal aims to:

Solarize these buildings and integrate BESS. Enable them to become energy-independent. Sell surplus power to KSEB during peak hours. Transform electricity expenditure into revenue generation

5. Amendments to Building Codes - The Energy Management Centre (EMC), Kerala’s designated state agency, in consultation with the Local Self Government Department (LSGD), will introduce amendments to building codes to enforce energy conservation measures in both new and existing buildings.

6. Energy-Efficient Appliances for PMAY and Life Mission Beneficiaries - Proposal to integrate BLDC fans, LED tube lights, and LED bulbs into the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and Life Mission housing schemes to achieve large-scale energy savings and economic benefits for beneficiaries.

7. Electrification of Government Vehicle Fleet & V2G Integration

With nearly 12,000 government vehicles currently in operation, the proposal includes:

Gradual conversion to electric vehicles. Exploration of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology to supply power during peak demand periods

8. Energy Efficiency Measures for Kerala Water Authority (KWA)

As one of the largest electricity consumers in the state, KWA will undergo a detailed energy usage assessment.

Measures under the National Motor Replacement Programme (NMRP), including energy-efficient pumping systems and potential BESS integration, will be explored.

9) LED Street lighting and Public EV Charging (Urban & Rural) - Accelerated implementation of LED streetlights and development of public EV charging infrastructure across urban and rural areas.

Way Forward, K.R. Jyothi Lal urged all concerned departments of Kerala to proactively initiate time-bound Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for the swift implementation of these major energy efficiency and renewable energy programmes, reinforcing Kerala’s leadership in India’s clean energy transition.

Puneet Kumar Additional Chief Secretary, Power dept. Kerala government thanked the Ministry of Power and BEE for presenting the Prestigious National Energy Conservation Award to Kerala on the occasion of National Energy Conservation week in December..

During the meeting the ARAKU/ Vizag the India's prominent Tourist Centre's innovative model of Energy Efficiency that is, Air Source heat pump (ASHP) technology also highlighted. The key advantages of ARAKU initiative including annual energy savings of 50 to 70 percent, reduction of approximately 300 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year with low maintenance requirements and the use of eco- friendly Refrigerant.

Several states across India Kerala and AP played a pivotal role in making UJALA program a grand success. For instance Andhra Pradesh has been successful in effectively implementing Unnat Jyothi by Affordable LEDs for All ( UJALA) by distributing 2.2 crore LED bulbs previously and reduced 2.30 Million tonnes of CO2 emissions.

In this connection officials have appreciated the efforts of BEE in achieving a reduction of 321 Million tonnes of CO2 emissions at the National level during 2023- 24.