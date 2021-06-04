Kerala Will Begin Imposing More Covid-Related Restrictions On June 5th

Additional limitations would be implemented in Kerala from June 5 to 9 to minimize the COVID-19 positive rate, according to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. From June 5 to 9, only shops selling critical commodities, raw materials for industrial organizations, and businesses selling building supplies will be allowed, according to the CM. From June 10, government and quasi-government institutions, public sector undertakings, businesses, and commissions will be able to operate with half-staffing.

Considering a massive rise in coronavirus cases, the state has been on lockdown since May 8. On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, banks will be open until 5 p.m. with extended hours.

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, stores selling education books, wedding linens, jewellery, and footwear will remain open until 5 p.m. Following the COVID protocol, liquor sales will be permitted in parcels. More vaccine stock is expected in the first week of June, according to Vijayan, and the vaccination drive will be ramped up based on availability. By June 15, they hope to have completed all vaccines. Inmates of old-age homes, tribal colony residents over 45 years of age, and bedridden patients would be vaccinated as quickly as feasible, he said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Kerala recorded 18,853 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of people infected with the deadly virus to 25.54 lakh. With 153 more deaths, the death toll now stands at 9,375. In the last 24 hours, 1.23 lakh samples were analyzed, with a positive rate of 15.22%, according to Health Minister Veena George. Malappuram had the greatest number of cases with 2,448 among the districts, followed by Kollam and Palakkad with 2.272 and 2,201 respectively.

According to reports, a total of 79 health personnel have been infected. There are about 1.84 lakh persons receiving treatment in the state. Six regions were deleted from the state's list of hot spots, bringing the total number of hot spots to 871. The state government has announced that extra limitations will be imposed in the state from June 5 to 9 in order to lower the positive rate.