Kerala Woman Dismisses Story About The Surgical Scissors She Had In Her Stomach

A 32-year-old lady who has been fasting for the past two days in front of the Kozhikode Medical College hospital in north Kerala is demanding that medical professionals be held accountable for allegedly leaving a pair of scissors inside her stomach following a C-section.



The 11-cm-long scissors that were removed from M. Harishna's stomach were later determined not to belong to the hospital, according to a second report from the expert committee assembled by the health ministry. This is when M. Harishna, a housewife, started her protest.



She tried to explain that they won't accept and will say that she ingested the scissors. She has lost hope, but she will keep protesting until justice is served. She continued that now hospitals are passing the buck, but she deserve justice. She has suffered greatly as a result of medical malpractice.

She had previously presented a petition to Veena George, the health minister and state director of health. The latter established an expert team and ordered an investigation. Curiously, two reports awarded the institution a clean bill of health, but the complainant argued that they were negligent.

She had previously presented a petition to Veena George, the health minister and state director of health. The latter established an expert team and ordered an investigation. Curiously, two reports awarded the institution a clean bill of health, but the complainant argued that they were negligent.

According to the second report, the hospital's inventory list did not include the scissors used in the operation. However, according to hospital records, all the instruments used on that specific date in 2017 were correctly calculated and deposited back. The first two of Harishna's deliveries took place at the taluk government hospital in Thamarassery. This was Harishna's third delivery.