Kerala's Milma signs MoU to export dairy products to Australia, New Zealand

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), popularly known as Milma, on Wednesday signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to export its products to Australia and New Zealand, expanding its overseas footprint beyond the Gulf markets.

Milma, the brand name of the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, is a leading dairy cooperative known for its wide range of high-quality milk and milk products.

Founded to support dairy farmers, Milma ensures fair returns to producers while maintaining strong consumer trust in quality and ethical sourcing.

The agreement was signed here by KCMMF Managing Director Asif K. Yusuf, RG Foods Executive Director Vishnu G, and Midnightsun Global proprietor Bindu Ganesh Kumar in the presence of Milma Chairman K. S. Mani.

Under the MoU, RG Foods will handle the complete logistics chain — from product pick-up at Milma’s facilities to transportation, customs clearance, and freight forwarding — while ensuring compliance with the import laws of the destination countries.

Midnightsun Global will act as a coordinating partner to facilitate operations and execution, without holding ownership rights over the products.

Calling the agreement a "milestone" in Milma’s overseas market outreach, Mani said the brand’s products have already gained strong acceptance in major Gulf countries, particularly among non-resident Keralites (NRKs).

"Both Australia and New Zealand have sizeable NRK populations, making them promising markets for Milma’s products," he added.

Yusuf said the first phase of exports will include paneer, payasam mix, and dairy whitener, with plans to expand the range in future phases. Milma will manufacture and package products in compliance with the specifications and international quality standards set under the agreement.

According to the terms, RG Foods will bear all expenses related to logistics, customs, and distribution, along with all associated export and transit risks.

Mani also noted that the biggest beneficiaries of Milma’s market expansion are its member dairy farmers, with the cooperative passing on 92.5 per cent of its profits to farmers last year.

Milma has reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 4,327 crore for FY 2024–25.



