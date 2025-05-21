Key stakeholders meet to discuss development of Odia film industry

Bhubaneswar: Prominent figures from Odisha film fraternity on Monday held a threadbare discussion on various issues concerning the Odia film industry and its promotion. A meeting of various key stakeholders was held held at the conference hall of Sanskruti Bhavan under the aegis of the Odia Language, Literature and Culture department here to discuss a comprehensive development of Odia films and film fraternity.

The meeting aimed to address various aspects such as expanding the reach and promotion of Odia cinema, instituting regular State Film Awards and supporting stakeholders in the film ecosystem. Renowned Odia film actor and Digapahandi MLA, Sidhant Mohapatra, presided over the meeting attended by producers, directors, actors, actresses, writers and musicians. The stakeholders shared their valuable suggestions on the growth and betterment of Odia cinema.

“Key discussions included ensuring the annual conferment of Odisha State Film Awards in a timely manner, selection of jury members and chairpersons, preferably involving individuals associated with the art and film, especially youth. Proposals were also made to increase the cash prize amounts, expand the existing 33 award categories and develop a dedicated website featuring comprehensive information about nominated and award-winning films and artistes,” noted the official statement.

It further said discussions were also held on formulating a new film policy, providing government subsidy for film production, strengthening and streamlining the function of Odisha Film Development Corporation Limited and upgrading Kalinga Studio infrastructure.

Suggestions were made to improve the foundational infrastructure for film production in the State, increase the number of cinema halls, make cinema ticket prices more affordable for the audience, establish a dedicated film archive and make a separate platform in order to promote OTT and digital content. Participants also proposed government support for producing films rooted in authentic Odia stories and empowering individuals involved in the film fraternity. The meeting concluded with a consensus on taking strategic steps to promote the Odia film sector for both cultural enrichment and public entertainment.