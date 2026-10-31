KGMU conversion case: STF report names professors, staff; UP govt directs action

Lucknow: The investigation into allegations of religious conversion and harassment of female doctors at King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow has widened, with several professors, doctors, and other employees of the institution coming under the scanner following a Special Task Force (STF) report.

The STF investigation report has raised serious questions about the conduct and alleged involvement of several faculty members and employees, with some professors also found culpable.

The report details allegations of pressuring individuals to convert their religion, blackmailing female doctors, subjecting complainants to mental harassment, and attempting to suppress complaints against the accused.

Following the findings, the state government has directed the university administration to initiate action against the individuals identified in the report.

The KGMU Executive Council will constitute a six-member inquiry committee to examine the matter. The proposed panel will include a Vice-Chancellor, the Registrar, one teacher belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, one teacher from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, and two members nominated by the Executive Council.

The STF probe has reportedly identified alleged links and incidents involving doctors and employees from several departments of the university.

The report contains detailed accounts of complaints and alleged misconduct connected with the Departments of Pathology, Radiology and Microbiology, besides the Gandhi Ward.

In the Pathology Department, the STF has questioned the role of certain senior faculty members, including Head of Department Professor Suresh Babu and Additional Professor Dr Sumaira Qayyum.

The report alleges that they suppressed complaints submitted by affected doctors, extended support to the accused, and subjected the complainants to mental harassment instead of ensuring appropriate action.

The investigation was based on two FIRs registered at different police stations in Lucknow. The first FIR was lodged at the Chowk police station on December 23, 2025, against Dr Rameez Malik following a complaint by Dr Dewarti Mitra, a resident doctor in the Pathology Department.

The second FIR was registered at the Kaiserbagh police station on December 29, 2025, against resident doctor Mohammad Adil. The case was filed on the basis of a complaint submitted by Maviya, a member of the nursing staff.

KGMU spokesperson K.K. Singh, speaking to IANS, said the university had taken action in connection with the cases and had itself brought certain other incidents to light.

"There were two cases that came up, one involving Rameez and the other involving a nursing staff member and an impersonator. In Rameez's case, there was a slight delay of a day or two initially. However, we ourselves uncovered the other two cases. The university exposed them, and action was taken against those involved on our initiative," Singh said.

The STF report also contains allegations against Dr Sajeen, who is accused of establishing romantic relationships with several female doctors and subsequently pressuring them to undergo religious conversion.

Apart from Dr Dewarti Mitra, the report also refers to Dr Mansi Saxena, Dr Kritika Pandey and Dr Muskan in connection with the allegations. According to the report, Dr Sajeen was arrested on January 9 this year.

Another case highlighted in the investigation concerns Jyoti Rao, a contractual employee in KGMU's Department of Microbiology.

The report alleges that she had filed a complaint against another employee, Shafat Ali Khan, accusing him of molestation, stalking, and attempting to pressure her into religious conversion.

However, despite the complaint, no action was allegedly taken against Khan. Instead, Jyoti Rao's contractual services were terminated.

The investigation has also raised allegations against Dr Rizwan, a resident doctor in the Department of Radiology. He is accused of blackmailing female doctors and pressuring them to convert their religion.

The STF report further claims that when the affected women attempted to raise complaints, they were threatened with adverse consequences, including being failed in their examinations and having their professional careers ruined.

Several allegations involving nursing personnel posted in the Gandhi Ward have also been mentioned in the report. A nursing staff member identified as Nafees has been accused of developing a romantic relationship with Jyoti Singh and subsequently pressuring her to convert her religion and enter into a marriage through nikah.

Similarly, another employee, Furkan, has been accused of pressuring Jagriti Gupta to embrace a different religion and marry him through nikah. These allegations have also been included in the broader investigation into the alleged activities of certain employees within the university.

The STF report has also questioned the conduct of several other officials and faculty members at KGMU. Those mentioned include S.S. Abbas, Private Secretary to the Vice-Chancellor, former Head of Department Dr Abbas Ali Mehdi, Professor Usman Kausar and certain faculty members from the Department of Biochemistry.

According to the report, these individuals are suspected of shielding particular doctors and employees facing allegations and allegedly influencing decisions relating to departmental matters.

Their roles have also come under scrutiny as part of the investigation into the handling of complaints within the university.

The investigating agency has also referred to a group known as 'Islamic Medicos' in its findings. The STF claims that a network involving certain former and current medical students associated with SMSCI Agra and KGMU was allegedly active.

The report also mentions the names of some doctors and their alleged interactions with one another in connection with the matter.

The STF has recommended departmental inquiries against colleagues and employees allegedly associated with Dr Sajeen. It has also referred to the findings of the Vishakha Committee constituted at KGMU, which had reportedly found Dr Sajeen guilty in connection with the allegations under examination.

Acting on the findings of the STF investigation, the state government has now formally directed the university to initiate proceedings against the individuals identified in the report.

On October 30, Joint Secretary Anand Kumar Tripathi sent a letter to the KGMU Registrar, instructing the administration to take necessary action against the doctors, professors and other employees concerned in accordance with the applicable rules.



