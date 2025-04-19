Kharge condemns killing of Hindu leader in Bangladesh, slams Centre's ‘failed diplomacy’

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has strongly condemned the continuing attacks on religious minorities in Bangladesh, particularly targeting the Hindu community.

His statement follows the brutal killing of Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a well-known leader of the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

Taking to social media platform X on Saturday, Kharge accused the central government of failing to secure the interests of persecuted minorities through diplomatic engagement with Bangladesh.

“Religious minorities, especially our Hindu brothers and sisters, are constantly being persecuted in Bangladesh. The brutal murder of Shri Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a prominent leader of the Hindu community, is proof that @narendramodi ji’s smiling meeting with the Chief Advisor of Bangladesh was a failure,” he wrote on X.

Kharge referred to data recently presented in Parliament, stating that in just the last two months, there have been 76 attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, resulting in the deaths of 23 individuals.

He claimed that incidents of violence and intimidation against other minority groups have also continued there.

He also lashed out at a controversial comment recently made by the Chief Advisor of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus regarding India’s northeastern states, calling it “condemnable and disappointing.”

Further, Kharge alleged that attempts are being made in Bangladesh to “erase the historical memory of the 1971 Liberation War,” a conflict in which India played a crucial role in securing Bangladesh's independence.

“The atrocities against religious minorities in Bangladesh, human rights violations and the attempt to eliminate the memories of the 1971 Liberation War are all efforts to weaken the relations between India and Bangladesh,” he said.

He stated that India, ever since 1971, has stood for peace, stability, and inclusive progress in Bangladesh. “From 1971 to today, India has always sought peace and prosperity for all the people of Bangladesh, as is in the best interest of the subcontinent,” he said further.