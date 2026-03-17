Kharge criticises Centre over LPG supply crisis, calls for debate

New Delhi: Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday criticised the central government over the reported LPG supply issues in the country, saying the situation highlights weaknesses in the government’s management as well as its foreign and energy policies. He urged the government to ensure that LPG remains easily available and affordable for citizens and called for a discussion in Parliament on the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Speaking in Parliament, Kharge said the government was aware of the rising tensions in West Asia and had even issued advisories for Indian citizens in Iran. According to him, such developments should have prompted the government to anticipate possible disruptions to key shipping routes and energy supplies. He questioned why advance planning and alternative arrangements were not made despite the possibility of supply disruptions.

Kharge also asked why the government had not taken the opposition and the public into confidence on the issue to reduce anxiety and ensure a coordinated response. He said transparency and discussion in Parliament would help address public concerns about the impact of global developments on India’s energy supply.

The Congress leader said the situation is affecting a wide range of people, including poor and middle-class households as well as small businesses that depend heavily on LPG for daily operations. He said small eateries, restaurants, hostels, community kitchens and several small and medium enterprises have been facing difficulties due to limited availability of cylinders. According to him, some establishments have been forced to scale down operations or temporarily close.

Kharge also pointed to reports of black marketing, claiming that in certain areas LPG cylinders were being sold at prices exceeding Rs 5,000. He questioned earlier government statements claiming that there was no shortage of LPG in the country, arguing that the ground situation appears different in several places.