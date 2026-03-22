Kharge’s Humorous Remark On Deve Gowda Sparks Laughter In Parliament

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge brought a mix of warmth and wit to the Rajya Sabha during a farewell event for retiring members, including former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda. While acknowledging Gowda’s long-standing contribution to Indian politics and recalling their association of over five decades, Kharge added a light-hearted political remark that drew laughter across the House.

In a humorous tone, he suggested that although Deve Gowda once shared a close political understanding with his party, he eventually chose to align with Narendra Modi and the NDA. The comment, delivered in a playful manner, amused members across party lines, including the Prime Minister himself, and momentarily lightened the otherwise formal atmosphere of the session.

The farewell ceremony marked the retirement of 37 Rajya Sabha MPs, including several prominent leaders from different parties. Kharge подчеркнул that those involved in public life never truly retire, as their commitment to serving the nation continues beyond parliamentary roles.

Prime Minister Modi also addressed the House, expressing gratitude to the outgoing members for their service and acknowledging the unique contributions each one made to parliamentary discussions. He подчеркнул that politics has no “full stop,” encouraging retiring leaders to continue guiding public life with their experience. He further advised newly elected MPs to learn from seasoned figures like Deve Gowda, Kharge, and Sharad Pawar, who have devoted decades to parliamentary work.

Overall, the session combined respect, reflection, and a touch of humor, highlighting both the camaraderie and the competitive spirit that define Indian politics.