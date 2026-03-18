Kharge’s ‘Shaadi’ Jibe At Deve Gowda Sparks Laughter In Rajya Sabha

A light moment unfolded in the Rajya Sabha when Mallikarjun Kharge made a humorous remark about former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda during a farewell speech for retiring members.

While recalling his long association with Deve Gowda, Kharge joked that although there was “love” between them politically, the “marriage” ultimately happened with Narendra Modi, referring to Gowda’s alignment with the NDA. The witty remark drew laughter across the House, including from the Prime Minister himself.

Kharge also emphasised that public life is driven by a continuous commitment to serve, adding that politicians never truly retire.

Earlier, Modi addressed the outgoing members, appreciating their contributions and encouraging them to remain active in public life. He highlighted that politics offers ongoing opportunities to serve the nation and that experience gained over the years remains valuable.

The Prime Minister also urged newly elected MPs to learn from seasoned leaders like Deve Gowda, Kharge, and Sharad Pawar, acknowledging their decades-long contributions to parliamentary democracy.

The farewell event reflected a rare moment of camaraderie in Parliament, where leaders across party lines shared mutual respect despite political differences.