Khazana Jewellery to contribute ₹10 crore towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic

Chennai: Khazana Jewellery, one of the leading jewellery retailers, has joined the nationwide battle against the COVID-19 pandemic by generously pledging a sum of ₹10 crore to the State Disaster Management Authority in three different states. This comprises ₹4 crore for Andhra Pradesh and ₹3 crore each for Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

The proceeds of this donation will go towards procuring necessary healthcare equipment, feeding the underprivileged, and other humanitarian deeds.

Expressing his solidarity with the relief efforts across the country, Mr. Kishore Kumar Jain, Chairperson, Khazana Jewellery said, "The gravity of the situation demands a holistic and timely response. This includes financial and material support, healthcare assistance, and community support. We are in this together, and we shall overcome."

At this time when humanity is facing one of its darkest hours, such benevolent efforts come as a ray of hope.

About Khazana Jewellery:

Founded by Mr. Kishore Kumar Jain, Khazana Jewellery opened its first showroom in NSC Bose Road, Chennai in 1993. Over the years, it has grown to become an established company with a turnover of ₹5,000 crore. Spread over more than 50 showrooms across India and the Middle East, Khazana is one of the fast-growing jewellery retail chains in the country.