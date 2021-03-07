'Khel khatam, vikas shuru': Modi attacks Didi; Says BJP will bring 'asol poriborton'

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday trained his guns at the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress while addressing an election rally of the BJP in Kolkata's Brigade Ground.

Accusing the two-time Chief Minister of betraying the people of West Bengal, Modi said the Trinamool Congress has duped the people of Bengal, and the time has come for 'asol poriborton' (real change). "With the blessings of Bharat Mata, we will turn the state into Sonar Bangla", he said.

The Prime Minister said: "TMC's game is over. It is time for development. Khel khatam, vikaas shuru. People of Bengal had once put faith in Didi to bring 'poriborton'.

But Didi and her cadre have destroyed the faith of the people and insulted Bengal. 'Asol poriborton' means peace and development, better education, more jobs and fulfilling everyone's dreams. We will rebuild Bengal. I have come to give you hope."

"Lakhs of people have turned up today to give their blessings to us. All intellectuals and artistes are with us. All of them are hoping that Bengal reaches a new high of development.

Hearing the war cry of the people, it seems May 2 (when poll results will be declared) is already here today. With the blessings of Bharat Mata, we will build a Sonar Bangla," he added.

Attacking TMC and the Left-Congress alliance in the same breath, Modi said, "TMC and the Left-Congress alliance are on one side and the people of Bengal on the other. Congress came to power after our Independence but vote-bank politics destroyed Bengal. This politics was furthered by the Left and the TMC."

Attacking the Left for forming an alliance with the Congress, Modi said, "They (the Left) used to once raise a slogan: Congress-er kalo haath bhenge dao, guriye dao (Break the black hand of Congress). But that black hand has become white now and the Left has tied up with the grand old party."

Modi said real change will come when the lives of workers and farmers improve, people do not have to travel outside the state for jobs, and there is no appeasement but uniform development throughout the state.

"But under Mamata Banerjee, only corruption and syndicate raj have flourished. Loktantra (democracy) has vanished and loottantra (the culture of loot) is doing well. People of Bengal are not getting the money disbursed for central schemes. TMC is standing in the way of the state's development," the Prime Minister said.

Taking a jibe at Mamata Banerjee for her decision to contest from Nandigram, Modi said, "Your scooty took a turn towards Nandigram instead of going to Bhawanipore. Didi, I wish everyone well and don't want anyone hurt. But what can I do if the scooty is destined to fall in Nandigram?"

Continuing with his attack on the Bengal Chief Minister, he said the people of Bengal had chosen her as their 'didi' but she has chosen instead to be a 'bua' to only one nephew.

"Don't you have many nephews in Bengal who all look up to you as their 'didi'? Why are you fulfilling the greed of only one nephew?" he said without naming the CM's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.