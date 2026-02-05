  1. Home
Khemchand sworn in CM of Manipur

  • Created On:  5 Feb 2026 6:55 AM IST
Khemchand sworn in CM of Manipur
Guwahati: Yumnam Khemchand Singh, a two-time MLA belonging to Meitei community, took oath as new Chief Minister of Manipur on Wednesday evening, hours after nearly a year-long President's Rule was revoked in the strife-torn state.

Nemcha Kipgen, a woman Kuki MLA, took oath online from Manipur Bhawan, New Delhi as Deputy CM while Losii Dikho, a Naga legislator, was administered the oath as another Deputy CM.

Konthoujam Govindas Singh, a veteran Meitei MLA and Khuraijam Loken Singh, another Meitei legislator, took oath as minister.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla administered the oath of office and secrecy at Lok Bhawan at Imphal at a brief ceremony. Earlier, Khemchand met Bhalla and staked the claim to form the government. Govindas, an eight-time MLA, is likely to be the Home Minister.

ManipurMeitei–Kuki–NagaPolitical RepresentationCoalition LeadershipState Government Formation
