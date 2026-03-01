Khushbu Sundar Urges Centre To Evacuate Indians Amid Escalating US–Iran Conflict

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar on Sunday appealed to the Government of India to evacuate Indians stranded in the Middle East amid the escalating conflict between the United States and Iran.

Taking to Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), Khushbu expressed deep concern over the worsening situation. “My heart is heavy watching the devastating escalation in the Middle East. Every image of uncertainty, every report of sirens, airport shutdowns, and grounded flights across Israel, Iran, and even Dubai brings deep concern for innocent civilians caught in the crossfire,” she wrote.

She highlighted the plight of Indians working abroad, saying many had left home to support their families and now face uncertainty far from loved ones. “Back home, thousands of families wait anxiously for a call, a message, a sign of safety,” she added.

Khushbu urged authorities to act swiftly. “I earnestly appeal to the Government of India and our Indian Missions to act with urgency, compassion, and coordination to ensure the safety and evacuation of every Indian stranded in affected areas.”

Calling for peace, she concluded, “At this critical hour, humanity must rise above conflict. May peace prevail. May every Indian abroad return home safe.”

Khushbu also reshared an advisory issued by the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi, which urged Indian nationals in the United Arab Emirates to avoid unnecessary travel, remain vigilant, and follow safety guidelines issued by UAE authorities and the Embassy.

The advisory stated that the Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai are functioning normally and will issue updates as needed. Emergency contact numbers were also shared for Indian nationals in the UAE.

According to reports by Asian News International, thousands of passengers, including hundreds of Indians, were stranded at Abu Dhabi International Airport following regional airspace closures triggered by heightened tensions.

The crisis escalated after Iran launched missile strikes targeting US bases in response to a joint US–Israel operation. The developments have led to widespread flight disruptions across parts of the Middle East.

As uncertainty looms, calls for coordinated evacuation efforts continue to grow from political leaders and concerned citizens alike.