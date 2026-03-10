KIIT offers total freedom to women to excel: Samanta

Bhubaneswar: KIIT, KISS, and KIMS jointly celebrated International Women’s Day, reaffirming their dedication to fostering gender equality and women empowerment.

Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS, expressed his appreciation for the contributions of women, emphasising that the growth of KIIT has been driven by the respect and opportunities it provides to women. Giving importance on the theme “Give to Gain,” Samanta said the joy of giving to others and the happiness it brings is unmatched. Highlighting women as the backbone of KIIT ecosystem, he noted that around 50 per cent of the staff across KIIT, KISS and KIMS are women, calling them the true beauty and strength of the institutions.

Sharing a personal note, he said his mother was his greatest inspiration, recalling how she faced life with dignity and courage after becoming a widow, never bowing before adversity. He said the values she instilled in him ultimately shaped the vision that led to the creation of KIIT and KISS.

Samanta urged women to keep empowering and supporting one another, highlighting that KIIT and KISS offer complete freedom and opportunity for women to excel. He also urged everyone to spend time with their parents, reminding them that their blessings are invaluable. Among others Saranjit Singh, VC, KIIT Deemed to be University; Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty, Registrar and other women staff were present.