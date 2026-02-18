KIIT sustains track-record of excellence in 2025 batch placements; NVIDIA, Microsoft top-tier recruiters

Bhubaneswar: Building on its reputation for excellence, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology – Deemed-to-be University (KIIT-DU) has secured another year of impressive on-campus placements for its 2025 batch. In a tough global job market, KIIT achieved a 92.5 per cent placement rate, once again proving its reputation as one of India’s top institutions for campus recruitment. In the 2025 placement season, KIIT Deemed-to-be University hosted more than 757 companies, resulting in 4,621 job offers for its 5,000 eligible students across all disciplines.

Strong Performance by KIIT School of Technology

The KIIT School of Technology (KSOT) spearheaded the placement drive for the 2025 graduating batch, securing over 3,800 job offers from 451 companies. The average Cost to Company reached Rs 8.5 lakh per annum (LPA), with 739 students securing multiple offers — a clear indicator of the high demand for KIIT graduates. The placement season was marked by over 1,500 “Dream Offers”, with 59 companies offering packages of Rs 10 LPA and above. The highest package of Rs 51 LPA was offered by Microsoft, while mass recruiters such as Tata Consultancy Services (530 offers) and Wipro (342 offers) hired in large numbers. Furthermore, the creation of 1,209 paid internships provided students with significant industry exposure and professional development prior to completing their degrees.

NVIDIA Among Top High-Paying Recruiters

A major highlight of the 2025 placement season was NVIDIA offering a CTC of Rs 36.28 LPA, solidifying its position as one of the top-paying recruiters at KIIT. NVIDIA’s engagement underscores KIIT’s rising status among global tech leaders and highlights the university’s commitment to equipping students with elite, future-ready expertise in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and advanced engineering.

Other companies offering packages above Rs 30 LPA included Human Resocia, Hike, and PayPal, further underlining the diversity and quality of recruiters visiting the campus.

Strong Placements Across Other Schools

The KIIT School of Management (KSOM) witnessed participation from 161 companies, generating 401 offers for MBA students. The highest package was Rs 20 LPA, with an average package of Rs 7.25 LPA. The KIIT School of Rural Management (KSRM) once again achieved 100 per cent placement, maintaining its consistent record. In all, 51 companies recruited students, with the highest package reaching Rs 20.71 LPA and an average of Rs 5.75 LPA. The KIIT School of Biotechnology (KSBT) recorded 85 per cent placement, and with several students opting for higher studies, 42 companies participated; the highest package was Rs 8 LPA.

The KIIT School of Law (KSOL) attracted 52 law firms and corporate organisations, including leading names such as Wadia Ghandy & Co., Athena Law, and Bajaj Allianz. The highest package of Rs 9.6 LPA was offered by Wadia Ghandy & Co., with an average of Rs 4.5 LPA.

Top Companies Offering the Highest Packages

The placement season saw strong interest from global and high-end recruiters. The top highest-paying companies were Microsoft (Rs 51.00 LPA), Human Resocia (Rs 44.52 LPA), Hike (Rs 41.70 LPA), PayPal (Rs 36.50 LPA), NVIDIA (Rs 36.28 LPA), ITAGAKI Corporation (Zenken) (Rs 28.98 LPA), Juspay Technologies (Rs 27.00 LPA), Cisco (Rs 24.73 LPA), and D. E. Shaw India (Rs 24.30 LPA).

2026 Placements Off to a Strong Start

Building on the success of the 2025 batch, KIIT has already secured strong momentum in campus recruitment for the 2026 graduating students. Despite challenging global market conditions, the university has secured a 70 per cent placement rate across its major schools, with the recruitment season only at the midway point.

The KIIT School of Technology has led the 2026 placement drive, with over 3,000 offers made by more than 175 companies to date. This includes over 1,200 dream offers of Rs 10 LPA and above extended by 44 companies.

Large-scale hiring by companies such as Infosys and Accenture has further strengthened the season. Other schools, including Management, Rural Management, Biotechnology, and Law, have also reported encouraging early placement outcomes, signalling another strong year ahead for KIIT’s graduating students.

The founder of KIIT and KISS, Achyuta Samanta, noted that consistent placement success proves KIIT’s commitment to quality education and industry relevance.

“At KIIT, our effort has always been to prepare students for sustainable careers, not just their first jobs. The continued

trust of leading global companies, including high-technology and innovation-driven organisations, shows that our students are industry-ready. Even in a challenging job market, KIIT students have performed exceptionally well, which makes us proud,” he said.