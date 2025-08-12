Live
Killing of Kashmiri Pandit woman in 1990: SIA carries out raids in central Kashmir
Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency on Tuesday carried out raids at several places in central Kashmir as part of its investigation into the murder of a Kashmiri Pandit woman 35 years ago, officials said.
The officials said the agency conducted the raids at the residences of several persons, who were formerly associated with the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) in connection with the murder of Sarla Bhat.
Bhat, who went missing from her hostel at the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences at Soura in April 1990, was found dead in downtown Srinagar.
Former JKLF leader Peer Noorul Haq Shah alias Air Marshal was among those whose houses were searched by the sleuths of the agency, which has recently taken over the investigation of the case.
Further details about the raids were awaited, the officials said.