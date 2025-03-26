Kin suspects foul play in Kerala IB officer’s death

Thiruvananthapuram: The family of the woman Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer whose body was found near a railway track here has suspected foul play and registered a police complaint.

The woman, identified as Megha, was found dead on Monday morning.

Sivadasan, the uncle of 24-year-old Megha, said they suspected foul play in her death.

He said she had no problems of depression as was being reported by a section of the media, as being the reason for her suicide.

“We do not have any reason to believe that she was undergoing depression. We have now registered a complaint with the local police station to conduct a proper probe. We also have written to the IB officials to ensure there is a proper probe,” said Sivadasan. The family wants a thorough probe into the case.

On Monday, after the incident, the loco pilot of the Pune-Kanyakumari train informed the police that despite sounding the horn, a woman failed to move away from the track and instead jumped before the speeding train. Megha after completing her night duty left the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport premises early Monday morning. And later her body was found near the railway track.

The body of Megha reached her residence in Pathanamthitta on Monday night. She was the only child of her parents. The last rites will be held later on Tuesday. Megha has been working at the international airport for the past year and with the family now raising suspicion, both the police and the IB officials have stepped up the probe. The police have started probing her mobile phone call details.