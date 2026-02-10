Kiren Rijiju Calls Opposition Conduct In Lok Sabha ‘Most Degrading’, Shares Ruckus Videos

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday strongly criticised the Opposition for their conduct in the Lok Sabha, describing it as “most degrading” and sharing videos of the disruption that took place during the February 4 session.

In a post on X, Rijiju shared footage showing Opposition women MPs crossing over to the treasury benches and holding up protest banners inside the House. He claimed that BJP members were restrained from reacting in order to prevent the situation from escalating into physical confrontation. According to him, allowing tempers to flare could have resulted in an “ugly scene,” and the ruling party chose restraint to uphold the dignity and sanctity of Parliament.

In another video shared later, Opposition MPs were seen moving towards the Well of the House. Rijiju questioned how such behaviour could be justified and reiterated that BJP leadership had issued clear instructions to avoid any physical clash, despite what he termed rude and provocative actions by Opposition members.

The minister also backed complaints filed by BJP women MPs with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. He said Congress MPs had crossed parliamentary limits by moving beyond their benches, entering the treasury side and surrounding areas where the Prime Minister and senior ministers sit. BJP members alleged that the Opposition effectively laid siege to these seats during the protest.

The developments followed counter-allegations from Congress women MPs, who wrote to the Speaker claiming that the ruling party had pressured him into making false, baseless and defamatory remarks against them. The incident has further intensified tensions between the government and the Opposition amid ongoing disruptions in Parliament.